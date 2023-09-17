Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
(Video) Emergency numbers for when spiritual crises strike

John Touhey - published on 09/17/23

We all keep a list of emergency numbers on the frig or near the phone just in case the worst happens — but what about when a spiritual calamity hits?

We have all experienced emergencies in our lives – medical crises, loss of electricity, break-ins, gas leaks, etc. That’s why emergency management experts recommend that you keep a list of emergency numbers on the frig or next to the phone. When a crisis pops up, you don’t want to be scrambling for the phone number for the gas company or your local police station.

But what about when a spiritual crisis suddenly strikes? Wouldn’t it be handy to have a list of emergency numbers on hand for those moments, too?

Well, Aleteia has you covered!

Watch the video above to learn about five emergency numbers that you can call on whenever life’s troubles are weighing down your soul.

