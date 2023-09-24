6 Names that mean “faith” that are perfect for a baby girl

Some of these monikers are very unusual but would be wonderful for any little Catholic girl.

There are so many names to choose from when deciding the perfect one for your little cherub that it can get a little befuddling. So, we decided to focus on names that represent the foundation of our Christian beliefs: faith.

If you take a look at the names below, you’ll notice not only are most of them unique, but they also manage to embody the trust we have as Catholics in our Heavenly Father:

Vera

This rather quaint name means “true” or “faith” in Latin. It is actually a name with a double meaning, as it can signify both truth and faith. It’s a simple yet beautiful choice, emphasizing the importance of trust and belief, which is at the very heart of Catholicism.

Veronica

This name is closely related to Vera and stems from the Latin word vera (true) and the Greek word icon (image). While the direct meaning doesn’t translate to “faith,” Veronica is associated with a woman in Christian tradition who showed great compassion and faith in Jesus by wiping his face on the way to the crucifixion. This name symbolizes the idea of faith in action.

Pistis

This very unusual name has a distinct Mediterranean feel. Meaning “faith” in Greek (Πίστις) it is a name that is not only unique, but it also has deep roots in Greek Christian theology. It carries a powerful message of trust and loyalty to God and would be perfect for any little bundle to bear.

Fidela

This pretty moniker comes from the Latin meaning “faithful” or “loyal.” To take you back to your Latin lessons, Fidela is a feminine form of the Latin word “fidelis,” meaning faithful. It’s a lovely name that embodies the quality of unwavering faithfulness.

Credence

This less common name comes from English itself and means “faith” or “belief.” Credence is a unique and strong name that conveys a sense of trust and confidence in one’s faith. It’s a more modern option with a powerful meaning.

Elpis

We’re cheating a little here. This pretty and very unusual name actually is “hope” in Greek (Ἐλπίς), referring to the “spirit of hope” that can be found in Greek mythology. While not directly meaning “faith,” Elpis is a significant virtue in Christian theology and represents a confident expectation and trust in God’s promises.