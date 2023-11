There is something about being served by someone great that surpasses everything else.



“The greatest among you must be your servant.” But why?

Because when we are served by someone “great” we feel loved and cared for in a way that surpasses everything else. It makes us come alive. Jesus comes to serve … we experience our own “greatness” in joining him.

