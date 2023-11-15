Pope calls on a Scripture verse from Romans to remind us to keep hopeful, even in trials.

Pope Francis paused to consider two much-needed realities at the general audience of November 15: Peace and hope.

In his customary greetings to various language groups and the sick and newlyweds, the Holy Father said that these last weeks of the liturgical year are an invitation to consider “Christian hope.”

The feast of Christ the King is November 26, and with that week, the liturgical year comes to a close. Advent begins December 3.

“In this perspective,” the Pope said, “I invite you to always embrace the meaning and value of daily experiences and even trials, thinking that ‘everything works together for the good of those who love God’ (Rom 8:28).”

And then, the Holy Father reiterated his countless calls for peace. He mentioned by name Ukraine, the Holy Land, and Sudan, but added, “There are so many wars!”

“Let’s pray for peace,” he urged. “Every day, each one take some time to pray for peace. We want peace.”