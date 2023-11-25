The tradition of the Christmas tree goes back to the 12th century – but it was only in the 20th century that the Vatican began placing a Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square, along with a life-sized Nativity scene. This year’s tree is quite lovely and will be even more so once it is decorated with lights and flowers. The lighting ceremony is scheduled to be held on December 9 at 5 pm. Watch the video above to see the installation process which is undertaken with great care by Vatican workers.
Vatican Christmas Tree placed in St. Peter’s Square (Video)
John Touhey - published on 11/25/23
