Pope with ‘slight flu’: Angelus prayer from Santa Marta

The Holy Father will still offer his reflection on the Sunday Gospel, but from the warmth of home, instead of from the window.

Pope Francis, suffering from a “slight flu,” will not lead the midday Angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace this November 26, 2023, but will speak from his residence at Casa Santa Marta, according to the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

The Holy Father’s reflection will be broadcast on the Vatican News website and on the giant screens in St. Peter’s Square. Rome is forecast to reach a rather chilly 48 degrees at noon today.

Pope Francis underwent a CT scan at the Gemelli hospital on Saturday to rule out “pulmonary complications,” announced Bruni, a few hours after announcing the cancellation of Pope Francis’ audiences on November 25 due to his state of health.

The Press Office reported that the scans came back negative, and that the Pope had subsequently returned home.

The Argentine pontiff, who turns 87 in a few days, has suffered a few health scares over the past year. But he is due to attend COP28 in Dubai from December 1 to 3, his 45th apostolic journey outside Italy.

In order to keep him rested for this trip, it seems likely that his audiences for the coming days will be cancelled, but no official information to this effect has yet been released.

On the morning of November 27, he is due to receive the new president of Paraguay, as well as a delegation of French abuse victims who have undergone a process of reparation with the congregation of the Brothers of Saint Gabriel.

The Pope has already had respiratory problems this year. On March 29, he was taken to Gemelli, where doctors diagnosed “infectious bronchitis.” He underwent antibiotic treatment and left the hospital on April 1. He later explained that it was acute pneumonia. “If we had waited a few more hours, it would have been more serious,” he told Mexican television.

When he was 21 years old, the future pope developed an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the lung, which led to surgery to remove three pulmonary cysts and a small part of his upper right lung.

