5 Great books for Advent

Have you noticed the calendar? Advent this year is as short as it can possibly be. Get started now!

Advent this year is going to come and go super quick, given that there are only 22 days to the liturgical season this December. So it’s important for us to focus and get going as soon as we can. Here are five classic texts sure to enhance our observance of Advent:

1. Advent of the Heart, Seasonal Sermons and Prison Writings, 1941-1944, by Alfred Delp (San Francisco, CA: Ignatius Press, 2006)

These powerful meditations, written when Fr. Delp was imprisoned by the Nazis, provide incomparable spiritual insight and grace.

2. Advent by Jean Danielou (New York: Sheed and Ward, 1951)

This book by Cardinal Danielou, a peritus at the Second Vatican Council, takes up the “Advent” which is the general work of preparing for Christ and conversion to a deeper faith.

3. Meditations for Advent by Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet (Manchester, NH: Sophia, 2012)

A well-chosen selection of the inimitable wisdom of the great 18th century preacher Bishop Bossuet.

4. Wood of the Cradle, Wood of the Cross: The Little Way of the Infant Jesus by Caryll Houselander (Manchester, NH: Sophia, 1995)

A profound meditation on the mystery of the Incarnation by a great mystic of the 20th century.

5. Donkey Bells: Advent and Christmas by Catherine Doherty (Combermere: Madonna House, 1994)

Heartwarming stories and customs as well as inspiring meditations to prepare the for Christ’s coming.

May your Advent be blessed with many graces!