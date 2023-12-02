Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 02 December
Saint of the Day: St. Bibiana
Nightbirde’s book of poetry is now available to buy

Jane Marczewski - Nightbirde

Nightbirde | Facebook

Cerith Gardiner - published on 12/02/23

Before her passing, Jane Marczewski put pen to paper to write a book of poems that is available to pre-order now.

The America’s Got Talent star Nightbirde was full of creativity, talent, and faith. In her short life she managed to share her gifts and inspiring outlook on life and religious beliefs with millions of fans.

Now, nearly two years after her death, a book of the songstress’ poems has been released. Poems for the Dark is a collection of Marczewski’s work that she wrote before dying from cancer.

One of her poems, “Ice Cream Sundae,” reflects how the 31-year-old dealt with some of the struggles she was facing in her fight against cancer.

There is an overgrowth in the corner of my back yard
Ivy and vines and weeds and bushes — a sloppy ice cream sundae of green

I’ve stared into its chaos often and thought of how to cut it down

But it’s where my neighbors live — the birds, I mean
And they sing for me, so I will keep their cluttered home right where it is

I won’t strangle the wild places in myself anymore
I’ve learned that’s where the songs come from.

In just a few sentences, Nightbirde shared once more how she faced the harder moments in her life and gleaned something positive from the situation.

It’s a tone that so many of her fans will be familiar with. After all, it’s impossible to forget her uplifting song “It’s Okay” that shot her to fame worldwide. And more notably, her unforgettable message to the viewers of the talent show, stating:

You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.”

Profits from the book will go to the Nightbirde Foundation, which aims “to bring hope and healing to young women with breast cancer.”

NIGHTBIRDE
