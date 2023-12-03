Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 03 December |
Saint of the Day: St. Francis Xavier
10 Top items for every Catholic teen to own

Asier Romero | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 12/03/23

These faith-inspired items will help youngsters deepen their faith with a little age-appropriate fun.

These days being a teen is far from easy. Between all the schoolwork, the distractions and issues associated with social media, and trying to find your own path, it’s a moment in life that can cause so much conflict.

However, teens with faith have a little extra support: Their Heavenly Father! To help them grow in faith — and confidence — these items below can add a playful and personal touch to their faith journey.

Pocket-sized prayer book

Why: Perfect for on-the-go moments when they need a quick prayer or reflection. A small prayer book fits easily in your backpack or pocket for those unexpected moments of inspiration.

Rosary bracelet

Why: A fashionable way to keep their rosary close at hand. It’s not just a beautiful accessory but also a handy reminder to say a quick prayer, or a decade, during the day.

Saint-themed laptop stickers

Why: Personalize their laptop with stickers featuring their favorite saints. It’s a fun and subtle way to showcase their faith while making their tech gear unique.

Holy socks for Sunday Mass

Why: Spice up their Sunday best with a pair of socks featuring religious symbols or sayings. It’s a quirky yet respectful nod to the sacredness of the day.

Bible with a splash of color

Why: A vibrant and visually appealing Bible can make reading scripture more engaging. It’s like adding a little flair to their spiritual journey.

DIY prayer candle kit

Why: Get creative by making their own prayer candles. It’s a crafty way to add a personal touch to their prayer space and engage in a meditative activity.

Spiritual journal with doodles

Why: Combine their love for doodling with reflections on their faith. A spiritual journal with doodles can make their thoughts come to life in a colorful and imaginative way.

Inspirational playlist for spiritual jams

Why: Create a playlist of uplifting and faith-filled songs. Whether they’re commuting, exercising, or just chilling, having a collection of tunes that resonate with their beliefs can lift their spirits and keep them in a positive mindset.

Catholic trivia game

Why: Help them to test their knowledge in a fun and friendly way with a Catholic trivia game. It’s a great way to learn more about their faith while enjoying some friendly competition with like-minded friends.

DIY inspirational wall art

Why: Create their own uplifting artwork with their favorite Bible verses or quotes. It’s a fantastic way to express their creativity while surrounding themselves with positive messages.

