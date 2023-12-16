Lost tornado baby found by “grace of God”

A four-month-old infant narrowly escaped death when a tornado ripped through his home and swept him away.

Last week a tornado ripped through the town of Clarksville, Tennessee, killing six people and leaving dozens injured. And in its wake a tiny baby was left in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Sandy Moore and her family were in their mobile home when the tornado struck Montgomery County. She was inside with her fiancé, their one-year-old son, and their four-month-old baby boy.

As the tornado approached, the mom explained to Nashville’s WSMV News how “something in me just told me to run and jump on top of my [eldest] son. The moment I jumped on him, the walls collapsed.”

While the couple’s eldest child was safe, the tornado swept up the bassinet where her baby was sleeping. As Moore shared: “The roof came off first, the tip of the tornado came down and picked up the bassinet with our baby. He was the first thing to go up.”

However, her fiancé, in attempt to grab hold of the bassinet, was pulled into the tornado’s grasp, too.

God’s grace

Thankfully, Moore, her fiancé, and their eldest child were mainly unharmed. Yet, the whereabouts of their little one were unknown, with the mom of two fearing the worst. The couple went to look for their youngest child and came across him cradled in a tree that had fallen during the tornado. As Moore shared:

I thought he was dead. I was pretty sure he was dead and we weren’t going to find him. But he’s here, and that’s by the grace of God.”

The family lost all of their possessions in the tornado, so a GoFundMe page was set up to help them get back on their feet. On the page, Moore’s sister, Caitlyn, explained more details about her tiny nephew’s incredible survival story:

Lord, the 4-month-old had to have his ear glued from a cut. We are told that he looked like he was placed on the tree gently. Like an angel guided him safely to that spot.”

The loving aunt pointed out: “This disaster has affected more than just this family, so I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.”