Take a look at this special opportunity to highlight that Jesus is the reason for the Season!

When Advent is as short as it can be, as it is this year, Christmas Eve doubles as the 4th Sunday of Advent.

Both the Advent Sunday and the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord carry the obligation to assist at Mass.

