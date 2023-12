And what makes a happy family a holy family? It's just one thing, regardless of the individual circumstances and challenges they face.

It is the Feast of the Holy Family! What makes a family to be happy … to be holy? The answer is found in the arms of Joseph and Mary. It’s a holiness meant for OUR family!

~

Find Fr. Peter John Cameron’s reflection on the Sunday Gospel each week here.

Find his series of brief reflections on prayer here.

And his new series on the Eucharist here.