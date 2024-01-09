Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 09 January |
Saint of the Day – St. Agatha Yi
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

A discomfort to long for

boots shoes lacing man laces walking

inthason99 | Shutterstock

Brian Schumacher - published on 01/09/24

Just admitting to myself I am not ok was a huge relief. It was liberating. It was a step in the right direction.

Despite having been taught the lesson several times throughout my life, the other day I bought a new pair of boots and instead of slowly breaking them in, I immediately went on a 3-mile walk through the city. It was great, until it wasn’t. I was not ok … the first, and worst blister, was on the back of my heel; two others cropped up later. My walk turned into a limp.   

The first few days afterward were agony, but slowly the pain started to taper off and I could walk around like a normal human. Then an interesting thing happened; my big blister on my heel scabbed over, it started to itch and – I felt relieved. Although I had to put up with the discomfort of the itch, I knew that it was part of the healing process and that knowledge gave me relief. Finally I was getting to the point where I could enjoy my boots.

A few days later, I felt this same sensation in my spiritual life. I had lots of small tasks to get done and it was stressing me out. Or so I thought. I set myself up in a coffee shop and one by one, I checked off all the things on the list. I felt no relief. I still couldn’t concentrate, and couldn’t find peace in anything; it was endless restlessness. I hadn’t done my holy hour yet that day and decided to stop in a church to pray. Still, I was restless … until the final 15 minutes when I finally admitted to myself: I am not ok.

Without me realizing, and through various ways, a number of insecurities had crept into my life. It was causing me pain and discomfort and I’d misdiagnosed the problem. It wasn’t that I had too many things to do, rather, it was that I was neglecting my spiritual life. God showed me that clearly during my holy hour. 

Just admitting to myself I am not ok was a huge relief. It was liberating. Though the pain and discomfort didn’t go away, I knew I was taking a step in the right direction. I started to bring my insecurities and pain to the Lord in prayer and I felt the same relief I felt with the itch. Although I had to put up with the discomfort, I knew I was being healed. 

~

This is part of the series called “The Human Being Fully Alive” found here.

time prayer priorities busy hustle life overwhelmed
Read more:Is this the real reason you’re so busy?
Tags:
The Human Being Fully Alive
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.