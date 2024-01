When you have a breakthrough encounter, you'll remember the details, down to the exact time of day.

When Jesus invites new disciples into his life with the words “Come and see,” their lives change for ever. And they want to live from the memory of that event always.

That’s why they remembered the exact time of day that the breakthrough encounter happened.

~

