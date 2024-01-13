Why we are all constantly searching for God

The Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds us that we are all searching for God, regardless of whether we are Christian or not.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explores this topic in its section on prayer, recalling how we are all in search of God:

Man is in search of God.In the act of creation, God calls every being from nothingness into existence. “Crowned with glory and honor,” man is, after the angels, capable of acknowledging “how majestic is the name of the Lord in all the earth.” CCC 2566

The fact that we are all created by God, infuses us with an innate desire for God. Even if we are not brought-up in a Christian community, we will seek out God in a variety of ways.

Every non-Christian religion is a reflection of this desire, as we seek to find God, though we do not always know the way:

Even after losing through his sin his likeness to God, man remains an image of his Creator, and retains the desire for the one who calls him into existence. All religions bear witness to men’s essential search for God. CCC 2566

God created us and so it makes sense that we would try to reach out to him.

The good news is that not only do we reach out to God, but that he reaches out to us and even came down to earth in Jesus Christ.

Our heart can find its rest when we finally realize who God is and that he is waiting for us to come back to him.