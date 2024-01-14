6 Bible verses to help you get fit this year

These centuries' old words from Scripture will help you keep up those resolutions today.

With two weeks in to the new year, those resolutions may already be starting to slip. And it’s not surprising really. While we might have the best intentions, it takes great fortitude to slip on those sneakers and head out for a run on those cold winter mornings.

Therefore, to give those seeking to get fit this year a little boost, here is some motivation from the Bible. Even though it’s 2024, these verses remain relevant as they encourage a holistic approach to well-being, recognizing how physical health and spiritual growth go hand in hand. They also emphasize the importance of gratitude for the gift of the body and the responsibility to care for it in a way that glorifies God.

Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you have been purchased at a price. Therefore, glorify God in your body.” 1 Corinthians 6:19-20

This verse emphasizes the sacred nature of our bodies as temples of the Holy Spirit. Caring for our bodies through fitness and health is a way of honoring God’s gift.

For bodily exercise is of some value, but godliness is of value in every way, as it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come.” 1 Timothy 4:8

While recognizing the importance of physical exercise, this verse reminds us that spiritual growth is paramount. Balancing physical fitness with spiritual well-being is crucial.

Be not wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and turn away from evil. It will be healing to your flesh and refreshment to your bones.” Proverbs 3:7-8

Respecting our bodies includes avoiding harmful practices. This verse underscores the connection between righteousness and physical well-being.

I urge you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God, your spiritual worship.” Romans 12:1

Presenting our bodies as a living sacrifice acknowledges the connection between physical and spiritual aspects of life. Maintaining health can be seen as a form of worship.

No, I drive my body and train it, for fear that, after having preached to others, I myself should be disqualified.” 1 Corinthians 9:27

The apostle Paul’s analogy of training the body reinforces the idea that discipline and self-control are essential, not just for physical training but also for spiritual growth.

I can do all things in him who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13

This verse serves as a source of motivation, reminding believers that through God’s strength, they can overcome challenges, including those related to physical fitness.