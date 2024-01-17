Biblical quotes to help you grow in trust in God

When we feel disconcerted, we can turn to the Bible to be reminded that God is looking over us and will give us what we need according to His plan.

The Holy Scriptures remind us that we have been saved by God and teach us, in many biblical texts, that we can trust in Him.

However, there are moments in our lives that make us feel overwhelmed or uneasy. We need to remember that God Himself is present and invites us to trust in Him, because His mercy is eternal — and He’s willing to prove it.

If you’re going through a time of tribulation or distrust, we invite you to meditate on these biblical quotes that can help you not to lose hope and to trust fully in God and His grace:

“They will fight against you; but they shall not prevail against you, for I am with you, says the Lord, to deliver you.” (Jer 1:19)

“Surely God is my salvation; I will trust, and will not be afraid, for the Lord God is my strength and my might; he has become my salvation.” (Is 12, 2)

“I will both lie down and sleep in peace; for you alone, O Lord, make me lie down in safety.” (Ps 4:8)

“The Lord is a stronghold for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. And those who know your name put their trust in you, for you, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek you.” (Ps 9:9-10)

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” (Heb 13:8)

“And this is the boldness we have in him, that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have obtained the requests made of him.” (1Jn 5:14-15)