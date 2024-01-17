Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 17 January |
Saint of the Day: St. Anthony of Egypt
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Biblical quotes to help you grow in trust in God

Catholic pray and hope for peace

Pra Chid | Shutterstock

Karen Hutch - published on 01/17/24

When we feel disconcerted, we can turn to the Bible to be reminded that God is looking over us and will give us what we need according to His plan.

The Holy Scriptures remind us that we have been saved by God and teach us, in many biblical texts, that we can trust in Him.

However, there are moments in our lives that make us feel overwhelmed or uneasy. We need to remember that God Himself is present and invites us to trust in Him, because His mercy is eternal — and He’s willing to prove it. 

If you’re going through a time of tribulation or distrust, we invite you to meditate on these biblical quotes that can help you not to lose hope and to trust fully in God and His grace:

Esperanza
Zigres | Shutterstock

“They will fight against you; but they shall not prevail against you, for I am with you, says the Lord, to deliver you.” (Jer 1:19)

smiling young woman rock climbing
zhukovvvlad / Shutterstock

“Surely God is my salvation; I will trust, and will not be afraid, for the Lord God is my strength and my might; he has become my salvation.” (Is 12, 2)

SLEEPING-WOMAN
l i g h t p o e t | Shutterstock

“I will both lie down and sleep in peace; for you alone, O Lord, make me lie down in safety.” (Ps 4:8)

married-couple-praying-together
Pazargic Liviu | Shutterstock

“The Lord is a stronghold for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. And those who know your name put their trust in you, for you, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek you.” (Ps 9:9-10)

shutterstock_1887434623.jpg
Robert Petrovic | Shutterstock

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” (Heb 13:8)

Pai e filho rezando o terço
Aquarius Studio | Shutterstock

“And this is the boldness we have in him, that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have obtained the requests made of him.” (1Jn 5:14-15)

WOMAN,HOME,PRAYER
Read more:Trust in God’s will with this short prayer
Pair of hands praying over a Bible
Read more:6 Bible quotes to help put panic in its place
Tags:
Bible quotesCatholic LifestyleSpirituality
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.