John Henry Newman for Year of Prayer 2024

CNS | Courtesy of The Catholic Church of England and Wales / Aleteia composite

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 01/23/24

A moving prayer known as “Learning Christ” ... a poignant plea to live life in God.

The prayer for this week during this Year of Prayer is a moving prayer known as “Learning Christ” by St. John Henry Newman. It is a poignant plea to live a deeply authentic, faith-centered life in God:

Teach me, my Lord, to be sweet and gentle in all the events of life: in disappointments, in the thoughtlessness of others, in the insincerity of those I trusted, in the unfaithfulness of those on whom I relied. Let me put myself aside, to think of the happiness of others, to hide my little pains and heartaches, so that I may be the only one to suffer them. Teach me to profit by the suffering that comes across my path. Let me so use it that it may mellow me, not harden nor embitter me; that it may make me patient, not irritable, that it may make me broad in my forgiveness, not narrow, haughty and overbearing. May no one be less good for having come within my influence. No one less pure, less noble for having been a fellow-traveller in our journey toward eternal life. As I go my rounds from one distraction to another, let me whisper, from time to time, a word of love to You. May our life be lived in the supernatural, full of power for good, and strong in its purpose of sanctity. Amen.

In preparation for the Jubilee ’25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of PrayerAleteia brings you a weekly prayer to grow in this year.

Tags:
2024 Year of PrayerPrayers for a Particular NeedSaints
