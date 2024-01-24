Pope considers future of Homo Sapiens in age of AI

"Before all else, we need to set aside catastrophic predictions and their numbing effects," the Pope says, as he offers a reflection on the human heart.

After dedicating his January 1 World Day of Peace message to the theme of artificial intelligence, the Pope has again taken up this theme for the World Day of Communications.

The message for Communications Day is released each January 24, feast of St. Francis de Sales, patron of journalists, though the World Day is marked on the Sunday before Pentecost.

The theme of this year’s message is Artificial Intelligence and the Wisdom of the Heart: Towards a Fully Human Communication.

He says:

Before all else, we need to set aside catastrophic predictions and their numbing effects. A century ago, Romano Guardini reflected on technology and humanity. Guardini urged us not to reject “the new” in an attempt to “preserve a beautiful world condemned to disappear.” At the same time, he prophetically warned that “we are constantly in the process of becoming. We must enter into this process, each in his or her own way, with openness but also with sensitivity to everything that is destructive and inhumane therein.” And he concluded: “These are technical, scientific and political problems, but they cannot be resolved except by starting from our humanity. A new kind of human being must take shape, endowed with a deeper spirituality and new freedom and interiority.”

The Holy Father says that “It is up to us to decide whether we will become fodder for algorithms or will nourish our hearts with that freedom without which we cannot grow in wisdom.”

Read the whole message here.