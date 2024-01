Jesus offers two great ways to know and love him more.

A demon cries out to Jesus, I know who you are! Sometimes we think we have Jesus all figured out. But the more we grow in our knowledge of Jesus, the more we can receive his love. Jesus offers two great ways to know and love him more.

