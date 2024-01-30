St. Thomas Aquinas for Year of Prayer 2024

The prayer for this week during this Year of Prayer comes from the pen of St. Thomas Aquinas (+1274). Revered for being a theological giant, St. Thomas’ hymns and prayers are equally compelling. We are struck by the realism of this prayer in which St. Thomas asks for the grace to lead a holy life.
Grant, O merciful God, that I may ardently desire, carefully examine, truly know, and perfectly fulfill those things that are pleasing to you, to the praise and glory of your holy name. Direct my course, O my God, that I may do what you require me to do. Show me the way and grant that I may follow it as is necessary and profitable to my soul.
Grant to me, O Lord God, a vigilant heart that no subtle speculation may ever lead me from you; a nobleness that no unworthy affection may draw from you; a rectitude that no evil purpose may turn from you. Grant me a steadfastness which no tribulation may shatter; a freedom that no violent affection may overthrow. Give me, O Lord my God, a mind to know you, diligence to seek you, wisdom to find you. Give me a way of life pleasing to you, perseverance to trust and await you, and finally faith to embrace you. Amen.
In preparation for the Jubilee ’25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of Prayer. Aleteia brings you a weekly prayer to grow in this year.