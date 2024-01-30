St. Thomas Aquinas for Year of Prayer 2024

Grant, O merciful God, that I may ardently desire, carefully examine, truly know, and perfectly fulfill those things that are pleasing to you ...

The prayer for this week during this Year of Prayer comes from the pen of St. Thomas Aquinas (+1274). Revered for being a theological giant, St. Thomas’ hymns and prayers are equally compelling. We are struck by the realism of this prayer in which St. Thomas asks for the grace to lead a holy life.

Grant, O merciful God, that I may ardently desire, carefully examine, truly know, and perfectly fulfill those things that are pleasing to you, to the praise and glory of your holy name. Direct my course, O my God, that I may do what you require me to do. Show me the way and grant that I may follow it as is necessary and profitable to my soul. Grant to me, O Lord God, a vigilant heart that no subtle speculation may ever lead me from you; a nobleness that no unworthy affection may draw from you; a rectitude that no evil purpose may turn from you. Grant me a steadfastness which no tribulation may shatter; a freedom that no violent affection may overthrow. Give me, O Lord my God, a mind to know you, diligence to seek you, wisdom to find you. Give me a way of life pleasing to you, perseverance to trust and await you, and finally faith to embrace you. Amen.

In preparation for the Jubilee ’25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of Prayer. Aleteia brings you a weekly prayer to grow in this year.