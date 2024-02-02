What is “filial boldness” in prayer?

The Catechism talks about "filial boldness" in prayer and how Jesus teaches us how to pray with complete trust ain God.

When Jesus prays in the Gospels, he prays with “boldness,” certain that God the Father would respond to his prayer.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church mentions this boldness in its section on prayer:

Just as Jesus prays to the Father and gives thanks before receiving his gifts, so he teaches us filial boldness: “Whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you receive it, and you will.” CCC 2610

What exactly does “filial boldness” mean?

The Catechism continues by explaining this type of prayer through various examples in the Bible:

Such is the power of prayer and of faith that does not doubt: “all things are possible to him who believes.” Jesus is as saddened by the “lack of faith” of his own neighbors and the “little faith” of his own disciples as he is struck with admiration at the great faith of the Roman centurion and the Canaanite woman. CCC 2610

This type of prayer is one of complete faith and trust in God, knowing that he will bring about precisely everything that is in accord to his will.

It requires a “faith that does not doubt” God’s goodness and mercy:

The prayer of faith consists not only in saying “Lord, Lord,” but in disposing the heart to do the will of the Father. Jesus calls his disciples to bring into their prayer this concern for cooperating with the divine plan. CCC 2611

As adopted sons and daughters of God through baptism, we are challenged to have that same “filial boldness,” trusting completely in God’s divine plan for us and our lives.