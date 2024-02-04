Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 04 February |
Saint of the Day: St. John de Britto
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

The importance of watchfulness in prayer

sunrise prayer gratitude raising our eyes to the heavens

chuanpis | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/04/24

The Catechism explains how Jesus emphasized watchfulness in prayer and how it is essential to everyday Christian living.

Throughout the Gospels Jesus talks about “watchfulness” and its importance in a disciple’s prayer life.

This aspect of prayer is highlighting in the Catechism of the Catholic Church‘s section on prayer:

In Jesus “the Kingdom of God is at hand.” He calls his hearers to conversion and faith, but also towatchfulness.

CCC 2612

In particular there are two ways a disciple of Christ can be watchful. The first involves keeping watch for Jesus’ second coming:

In prayer the disciple keeps watch, attentive to Him Who Is and Him Who Comes, in memory of his first coming in the lowliness of the flesh, and in the hope of his second coming in glory. 

CCC 2612

We do not know the day, nor the hour when Christ will come again and so we are called to “keep watch,” looking forward to when Jesus comes again.

The second way of keeping watch is through an attentiveness in prayer, realizing that the devil “prowls” about seeking someone to “devour”:

In communion with their Master, the disciples’ prayer is a battle; only by keeping watch in prayer can one avoid falling into temptation.

CCC 2612

Whenever we pray we need to “keep watch,” looking forward to Jesus’ second coming, as well as being attentive to the deceits of the Evil One.

JESUS,RAISES,LAZARUS,FROM THE DEAD
Read more:Jesus would often begin his prayers with thanksgiving
Monsignor Rino Fisichella at a press conference on the Year of Prayer 2024 in light of the Jubilee 2025 at the Vatican on January 23, 2024
Read more:Pope’s School of Prayer: One of many tools for 2024 Year of Prayer
Tags:
BibleCCC PrayerPrayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.