Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 08 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Josephine Bakhita
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Do this first before you pray to God

Zmartwiona kobieta modli się na różańcu

Volodymyr Nik | Shutterstock

#image_title

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/08/24

An essential prerequisite to any type of prayer is a basic humility, where we are not afraid to ask forgiveness from God.

Whenever we pray, its important to not only recognize our place in the world, but to also seek God’s forgiveness for our sins.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains this prerequisite in its section on prayer:

The first movement of the prayer of petition isasking forgiveness, like the tax collector in the parable: “God, be merciful to me a sinner!” It is a prerequisite for righteous and pure prayer. A trusting humility brings us back into the light of communion between the Father and his Son Jesus Christ and with one another, so that “we receive from him whatever we ask.”

CCC 2631

It can be tempting to be over prideful when we pray, thinking that God must answer our prayers in the way that we want.

However, God does not bow down to our wishes, as if he were a genie and our slave.

We are the ones who need to do the bowing, striking our chest like the tax collector and recognizing our need for fogiveness.

The Catechism continues by explaining, “Asking forgiveness is the prerequisite for both the Eucharistic liturgy and personal prayer” (CCC 2631).

This is why we begin every Mass with a variety of actions that express sorrow for our sins.

When reading the lives of the saints, we see that they would constantly have this disposition, acknowledging their sinfulness and dependence upon God’s grace.

Before we can approach God with our own petitions, we must recognize how we have failed and seek God’s mercy.

Kobieta podczas adoracji Najświętszego Sakramentu
Read more:Why adoration is an essential type of prayer
sunrise prayer gratitude raising our eyes to the heavens
Read more:The importance of watchfulness in prayer
Tags:
BibleCCC PrayerPrayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.