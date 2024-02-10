In 2023, the Bible in a Year (With Father Mike Schmitz) podcast drew 151 million downloads, bringing its total downloads up to 660 million.

On December 31, 2021, Fr. Mike Schmitz completed the massive undertaking of reading and illuminating the Holy Bible in its entirety for Ascension’s Bible in a Year (BIY) podcast. Two years later, it remains #18 on Apple’s podcast ranking in all categories, while retaining #1 in Religion and Spirituality. Now, for the first time, BIY is up for the prestigious iHeart Podcast award and all fans can help it win.

The nominees for the 2024 iHeart Podcast awards were announced on February 5, with hundreds of shows in consideration for 29 categories. “Bible in a Year (With Father Mike Schmitz)” is in consideration for the Religion and Spirituality category, with competitors such as: “Elevation with Steve Furtick,” “On Being with Krista Tippett,” “The Bible Recap,” and “Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts.”

Fans vote

While most award shows hand the gavels to critics and peers to dish out awards, iHeart Media’s award shows are unique in that they draw audience participation. Fans of all podcasts are welcome to cast their votes for each category to help determine which shows are honored at the awards, to be held on March 11 from the Fairmont Hotel, in Austin, TX.

All one must do to cast their votes is to create a free account with iHeart Media, or connect with them via Facebook or Google. From there, users will be given the chance to vote for their favorite podcasts. Voting is already open and fans can cast votes daily until February 18.

Unfortunately, voting is confidential, so we’re not sure how well BIY is doing just yet, but it has had banner years since its release in 2021. Even two years removed from its release, it continued to dominate the Religion and Spirituality category, while remaining high on the overall list of podcasts. In 2023, the podcast drew 151 million downloads, bringing its total downloads up to 660 million.

Visit iHeart media to learn more about the iHeart Podcast awards and cast your votes today.