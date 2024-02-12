Here’s Hallow’s Super Bowl ad

With Ash Wednesday falling in the same week as the Super Bowl, the prayer app Hallow saw a unique opportunity to share the faith.
Here’s what the millions of viewers watching the Chiefs vs 49ers match-up saw:
Hallow | Provided
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 02/12/24
With Ash Wednesday falling in the same week as the Super Bowl, the prayer app Hallow saw a unique opportunity to share the faith.
Here’s what the millions of viewers watching the Chiefs vs 49ers match-up saw:
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?
Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.
Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!
Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.
Support Aleteia with a gift today!