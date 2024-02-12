Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Julian the Hospitaller
Here’s Hallow’s Super Bowl ad

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 02/12/24

Stay prayed up: It was simple and beautiful -- simply and beautifully Catholic.

With Ash Wednesday falling in the same week as the Super Bowl, the prayer app Hallow saw a unique opportunity to share the faith.

Here’s what the millions of viewers watching the Chiefs vs 49ers match-up saw:

HALLOW APP
