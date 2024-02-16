Priest who gave Wahlberg and Roumie ashes talks Lent

Before they appeared on 'Fox & Friends,' Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie received ashes from Fr. Mark-Mary Ames, Franciscan Friar of the Renewal, author, and YouTuber.

This Lent, Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie are working with Hallow, the #1 prayer app, to keep people praying all the way until Easter, guided by the voices of these two prominent Catholics. To promote the app, the pair appeared on Fox & Friends with ashes on their foreheads on the morning of Ash Wednesday. They held a brief interview before the host read one of Hallow’s reflections, and Roumie closed the show with a prayer.

For a short interview, they covered a lot of ground, from the various prayer offerings of Hallow to Mark Wahlberg’s rigid workout schedule that has him in bed by 7:30 p.m. and up in the morning by 3 a.m. It was a light-hearted conversation in which these two humble men talked about their faith and lives. Although they are world renowned actors, they seem so down-to-earth.

At one point, while promoting the feature of the Hallow app that allows users to select a voice to read the prayers and reflections, Wahlberg noted that he enjoyed Roumie’s voice. The Father Stu actor recalled how the pair had attended Mass together prior to appearing on Fox & Friends, at which Roumie was lector for the second reading. Wahlberg remarked:

“I must say, though, we had Mass this morning and Jonathan did the second reading and I was just listening to his voice and it was just … it was different. So soothing.”

The Mass these celebrities attended, where they received their ashes, was a small affair celebrated by a priest who is something of a YouTube celebrity himself, Fr. Mark-Mary Ames. This Franciscan Friar of the Renewal is an author of Catholic literature and creator of introspective videos on the YouTube channel of Ascension Presents, producers of Bible in a Year and Catechism in a Year with Fr. Mike Schmitz.

After Wahlberg and Roumie received their ashes, they shot a short video for Instagram in which they encouraged folks to go get ashes, all the while holding Fr. Mark-Mary’s latest book, The Father: 30 Meditations to Draw You Into the Heart of God.