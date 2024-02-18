Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 18 February |
Saint of the Day: Bl. John Pibush
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

How praying to Jesus brings us closer to the Father

Chrzest Jezusa w Jordanie

Renata Sedmakova | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/18/24

The mystery of the Holy Trinity reveals to us that whenever we pray to Jesus the Son, we are brought closer to God the Father.

The Holy Trinity is one of the great mysteries of the Christian faith that is often difficult to comprehend. This is especially true when exploring the topic of prayer.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains in its section on prayer the mystery of praying to Jesus and God the Father:

There is no other way of Christian prayer than Christ. Whether our prayer is communal or personal, vocal or interior, it has access to the Father only if we pray “in the name” of Jesus. The sacred humanity of Jesus is therefore the way by which the Holy Spirit teaches us to pray to God our Father.

CCC 2664

For example, whenever we pray the Lord’s Prayer, we do so by using the words Jesus taught us.

Its important for us to know that all prayer to God is Trinitarian, involving God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

Whether we realize it or not, all prayer brings us closer to the Holy Trinity.

HAND, WATER, SPRING
Read more:4 Wellsprings of prayer that we can freely drink from
woman-church-shutterstock
Read more:Should prayer always be spontaneous?
Tags:
BibleCCC PrayerPrayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.