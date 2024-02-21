With its doors now open, a Kansas chapel in the Diocese of Salina invites devotees to renew their faith while meditating on the enduring example of St. Pio.

Faith flickered brighter in rural Kansas on the weekend of February 10, with the opening of a new chapel housing a unique relic of Padre Pio. This first-class relic, a cloth stained with the beloved saint’s blood, offers devotees a rare opportunity to connect with Padre Pio closer to home.

Padre Pio, widely known for both his stigmata and his unwavering compassion, holds a special place in the hearts of many Catholics. Previously, venerating his relics often meant pilgrimages to Pietrelcina.

But a new initiative by the Saint Pio Foundation aims to bring Padre Pio’s presence closer to the faithful by establishing five chapels across the US, each housing a first-class relic. The eventual plan of the foundation is thus to trace a cross across the country, with relics at each end of the “beams” and in the center.

The Kansas chapel, nestled within St. John the Baptist Church, marks the symbolic center of this endeavor, as it is at the center of the cross with the other chapel locations.

As Luciano Lamorca, founder of the Saint Padre Pio Foundation, told CNA’s Jonah McKeown, “We’ve witnessed a remarkable surge in devotion to Padre Pio within the US. This chapel offers a powerful space for his admirers to pray directly with his relic, seeking his intercession for healing, comfort, or guidance.”

The inaugural ceremony, officiated by Bishop Gerald Vincke, drew a crowd of faithful from both the local community and beyond. The palpable sense of reverence within the chapel walls underscored the significance of this unique moment. This new sanctuary stands as a testament to the legacy of the beloved Italian saint, and the impact that relics can have on the lives of believers.

Visit the chapel here.