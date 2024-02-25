Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 25 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Toribio Romo González
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Why did Abraham sacrifice a ram instead of a lamb?

ISAAC

Public domain

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/25/24

God said he would provide a lamb for Abraham, but he chose a ram instead. Why is that? Did Abraham get something wrong?

In one of the most famous passages of the Bible, Abraham takes his son to the top of a mountain in order to sacrifice him to God.

He’s about the stab his own son when the angel stops him, and God rewards Abraham for his faithfulness.

What happens next often puzzles readers of the Bible, as God promises to provide a “lamb.”

God will provide himself the lamb for a burnt offering.

Genesis 22:8

Yet, in the story God never provides a lamb for Abraham to sacrifice.

Abraham lifted up his eyes and looked, and behold, behind him was a ram, caught in a thicket by his horns; and Abraham went and took the ram, and offered it up as a burnt offering instead of his son. 

Genesis 22:13

Where is the lamb?

One of the key words that many biblical scholars point to is that “God will provide himself, the lamb.”

These scholars stress that it is God who is the lamb for sacrifice.

It shouldn’t surprise us when St. John the Baptist boldly proclaims, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29)

As always, God knew what he was doing when Abraham found only a ram to sacrifice. He wanted his people to be on the lookout for a “lamb.”

That “lamb” wouldn’t come for many hundreds of years, but thankfully he has come and has been sacrificed for the salvation of the world.

JESUS
Read more:The symbolism of swaddling clothes at Jesus’ birth
LAMB
Read more:How the lamb became a powerful Christian symbol
Tags:
BibleJesus ChristLent
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.