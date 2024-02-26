The Holy Father does not have a fever, but his "slight flu-like symptoms" are still troubling him.

Pope Francis does not have a fever but his “slight flu-like symptoms persist,” the Vatican announced on the morning of February 26. “As a precaution, this morning’s audiences are suspended.”

This is the development of the initial report from Saturday, that the Holy Father would not meet with the deacons of his Diocese of Rome because of not feeling well. On Sunday, he did lead the midday Angelus as normal. The 87-year-old Pontiff showed no unusual signs of fatigue in that brief encounter with the faithful.

Thus, Pope Francis’ next public appointment on the agenda is Wednesday morning’s general audience. It was due to take place in St. Peter’s Square, but the Vatican announced this morning that it would be held in Paul VI Hall. According to our information, this change is linked to the Pope’s state of health.

Last week, the Pope did not have audiences as he and the leaders of the Roman Curia were on their annual Lenten retreat.

Last month, he reported a “bit of bronchitis and I can’t speak well,” so that he didn’t read a speech.

The Holy Father is missing part of one lung from a severe infection he had as a young man.

