Pope Francis went to the hospital for “check-ups”

After the general audience on February 28, Pope Francis went to the hospital for some "check-ups" and then returned to the Vatican.

Pope Francis went to the hospital in the late morning of February 28 after meeting the faithful at the general audience, the Vatican press office confirmed in the early afternoon of the same day. He went “for some check-ups,” then returned to the Vatican, the brief statement says.

The news had already emerged in Italian media outlets, in particular the ANSA news agency, which reported that the Pontiff had been driven to the hospital in a white Fiat 500L, the car he usually uses.

He left the hospital at around midday.

At the general audience, he was smiling as he interacted with the faithful.

His check-ups were performed at a different hospital than the normal complex that receives the bishops of Rome: the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola. It is located south of the Vatican on the Tiberine island in the Tiber river.

This establishment belongs to the same operators as the Gemelli hospital, in the north of the city, which Francis and other popes before him have usually gone.

Persistent issue

Since Saturday, the Holy Father has been adjusting his schedule due to “slight flu-like conditions.” He cancelled his meeting with deacons of the Diocese of Rome on Saturday, then led the midday Angelus as normal on Sunday, but cancelled Monday’s audiences as well. On Tuesday, he didn’t have any audiences scheduled.

Still today, the Pope confessed to having a “cold” in the morning. His voice hoarse, he didn’t read two speeches he was scheduled to deliver: one, the catechesis of the general audience, and another to the members of the Synod of the Armenian Catholic Church.

