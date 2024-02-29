5 Stations of the Cross resources for kids

You might find yourself praying the Stations of the Cross with children this Lent. Here are five powerful ways to engage kids in this sacred devotion!

During Lent, it’s traditional to pray the Stations of the Cross, walking the road to Calvary alongside Jesus and accompanying him in his Passion.

Whether you’re a teacher, parent, grandparent, or catechist, at some point you might find yourself praying this devotion with children this Lent.

Here are five powerful ways to engage little ones in this ancient devotion and help them participate in praying the Stations of the Cross.

1

Stations of the Cross for Kids book



This fully illustrated version of the traditional Stations of the Cross contains new meditations by children’s author Regina Doman along with Scripture verses that point to each station, traditional prayers attributed to St. Francis of Assisi and St. Alphonsus Ligouri, lyrics to the traditional hymn “Stabat Mater” (At the Cross Her Station Keeping) in both Latin and English, a feature that gives historical and scriptural lessons concerning the tradition of walking the Way of the Cross, and a final prayer that ties the stations to Eucharistic adoration throughout the liturgical year.

A scene from Station 14 in the Stations of the Cross for Kids book. Christopher Lewis | Courtesy of TAN Books

Detailed pictures complement the text and allow the reader to follow Christ and his Mother as they make their way through the streets of Jerusalem on the way to Calvary.

2

Stations of the Cross Cards from Catholic Family Crate



Courtesy of Catholic Family Crate

Expertly designed, beautifully illustrated Stations of the Cross cards guide children through the passion and death of Christ. Deepen faith and understanding through the provided Scripture references, simple commentary, and age-appropriate prayers.

Courtesy of Catholic Family Crate

These are also available in a smaller edition on a ring, for easily bringing along to church devotions!

3

OSV Kids Stations of the Cross



This beautiful, ancient devotion allows children to understand the strength and mercy of God, to praise and thank Jesus for giving his life for us, and to find great hope in the redemption of the world through his holy cross. As children walk with Jesus in OSV Kids Stations of the Cross, they begin to see how he walks with them at home, at school, and in every moment of their lives.

Courtesy of OSV Kids

This illustrated booklet includes prayers, age-appropriate descriptions of each station, and questions for reflection and discussion.

4

Stations of the Cross Jumbo Activity Sheet



This is such a wonderful resource for children! This oversized activity sheet is designed to make learning about the Stations of the Cross a meaningful and enjoyable experience for kids.

Courtesy of Catholic Family Crate

One side of the giant activity sheet includes each station for kids to color in, while the other side includes a matching activity and saint quotes about Our Lord’s Passion. It’s very educational and a great way to engage kids of all ages in participating in this ancient devotion.

5

Stations of the Cross For Children Coloring and Prayer Book



Featuring beautiful vintage art and traditional prayers in a shortened format, this is a beautiful and meaningful coloring book or Way of the Cross prayer companion for Catholic children.