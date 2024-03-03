Are prayer groups a healthy trend in the Church?

Praying in common with other Catholics is a growing trend and can be very fruitful, provided it is in communion with the Church.

Many parishes have a variety of prayer groups that meet on a weekly or monthly basis to pray together in a particular way.

Sometimes these prayer groups are charismatic, while others meet to pray traditional novenas or consecration prayers.

Is it healthy to pray with small groups of people?

While the introvert may not be as excited to pray with other people, prayer groups are a healthy part of Church life.

Jesus himself said, “For wheretwoorthreearegathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them” (Matthew 18:20).

The Catechism of the Catholic Church similarly praises this growing trend:

Prayer groups, indeed “schools of prayer,” are today one of the signs and one of the driving forces of renewal of prayer in the Church. CCC 2689

However, it is important that these prayer groups are in communion with the tradition of the Church. The Catechism explains that these prayer groups are good “provided they drink from authentic wellsprings of Christian prayer. Concern for ecclesial communion is a sign of true prayer in the Church” (CCC 2689).

As with any new trend in the Church, prayer groups need to be rooted in the Church’s wisdom and obedient to the local priest and bishop.

Provided the prayer group fits those parameters, then it can be a very fruitful experience, helping a group of people grow closer to God in a communal setting.