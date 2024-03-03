Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 03 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Katharine Drexel
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Are prayer groups a healthy trend in the Church?

Seniorzy w kościele

Shutterstock

Seniorzy w kościele

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/03/24

Praying in common with other Catholics is a growing trend and can be very fruitful, provided it is in communion with the Church.
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Many parishes have a variety of prayer groups that meet on a weekly or monthly basis to pray together in a particular way.

Sometimes these prayer groups are charismatic, while others meet to pray traditional novenas or consecration prayers.

Is it healthy to pray with small groups of people?

While the introvert may not be as excited to pray with other people, prayer groups are a healthy part of Church life.

Jesus himself said, “For wheretwoorthreearegathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them” (Matthew 18:20).

The Catechism of the Catholic Church similarly praises this growing trend:

Prayer groups, indeed “schools of prayer,” are today one of the signs and one of the driving forces of renewal of prayer in the Church.

CCC 2689

However, it is important that these prayer groups are in communion with the tradition of the Church. The Catechism explains that these prayer groups are good “provided they drink from authentic wellsprings of Christian prayer. Concern for ecclesial communion is a sign of true prayer in the Church” (CCC 2689).

As with any new trend in the Church, prayer groups need to be rooted in the Church’s wisdom and obedient to the local priest and bishop.

Provided the prayer group fits those parameters, then it can be a very fruitful experience, helping a group of people grow closer to God in a communal setting.

vigil-project-hero-hero-hero-hero
Read more:Group that brought you a worldwide prayer vigil is back
Notre-Dame-du-Val-church.-Catholic-sunday-mass
Read more:Does God give more grace in personal prayer, or the liturgy?
Tags:
CCC PrayerLiturgyPrayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.