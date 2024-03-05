Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 05 March |
Saint of the Day: St. John Joseph of the Cross
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Where is the best place for liturgical prayer?

Catholic Mass, Consecration

peacepix | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/05/24

Any type of official Church liturgy is most suitably prayed inside a church, though some exceptions can be made for particular circumstances.
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

The default place of prayer for Catholic liturgy is inside a church. This has been the case ever since Christianity emerged from the catacombs and was no longer persecuted by the Roman Empire.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains this foundational principle in its section on prayer:

The church, the house of God, is the proper place for the liturgical prayer of the parish community. It is also the privileged place for adoration of the real presence of Christ in the Blessed Sacrament.

CCC 2691

The Code of Canon Law similarly states this requirement in regards to the celebration of Mass:

 The Eucharistic celebration is to be carried out in a sacred place unless in a particular case necessity requires otherwise; in such a case the celebration must be done in a decent place.

Can. 932 §1.

There are exceptions to this rule, as the Code of Canon Law states above.

If Mass (or any liturgical act) can not be said in a “sacred place,” then it should be done in a “decent place.”

For example, if a priest is hiking in the wilderness, he can celebrate Mass outside, but should make every effort to find a place that is most appropriate for it.

If the priest walks by a church in his travels, it would be more appropriate to celebrate Mass there.

Whenever possible, official liturgical prayer should be done inside a church, but if that is not possible, whatever is most fitting in a particular situation will suffice.

Seniorzy w kościele
Read more:Are prayer groups a healthy trend in the Church?
Joven-familia-hispana-dice-oraciones-antes-de-comer-shutterstock_280356143.jpg
Read more:Should we teach children to memorize basic prayers?
Tags:
CCC PrayerEucharistMass
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.