Where is the best place to pray inside your home?

Christians are encouraged to pray every day and not everyone has the luxury of praying inside a church. This means finding the best place in your own home.

While the church is the default place to pray official liturgies (such as the Mass), Christians are not restricted to praying only inside a sacred place. The home in particular is often called the “domestic church.”

Christians can pray any time, any where, but even within our own homes there exists places more suited to prayer.

This could be as simple as praying in your bedroom instead of your living room. At the same time, this might be the opposite for some people, who have a better place to pray in their living room.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church encourages Christians to dedicate a particular space in their house to prayer:

For personal prayer, this can be a “prayer corner” with the Sacred Scriptures and icons, in order to be there, in secret, before our Father. In a Christian family, this kind of little oratory fosters prayer in common. CCC 2691

Prayer corners are a popular tradition in many Eastern Christian homes, though they have become more common in Western Christian homes recently.

Some families will have a “prayer table,” where they place religious statues and pictures, while others will simply have a single shelf dedicated to their favorite icon.

The best place to pray will differ for every family and individual, but the main point is to try and set apart a location within your home that fosters a personal prayer life.