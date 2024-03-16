10 Beautiful books for your child’s Easter basket

If you'd like to celebrate Easter with new books for your child's Easter basket, check out these beautiful faith-building storybooks.

Easter is kind of a tricky holiday for gifts, if you have kids. It’s not a gift-giving day on the order of Christmas, but we want to do something to make it really special for our little ones.

My usual solution is to fill the Easter basket with a few outdoor toys for the warm-weather season — things like a jump rope, sidewalk chalk, pail and shovel, water blasters — plus a new religious book or two. And of course, the requisite chocolate bunny.

If you also like to celebrate Easter with new books for your kids, check out these beautiful options below.

For the child who can’t get enough of princesses: Princesses of Heaven

Written and illustrated by Disney artist Fabiola Garza, this breathtaking book shares the stories of St. Joan of Arc, St. Josephine Bakhita, St. Kateri Tekakwitha, St. Narcisa de Jesus, St. Lucy Yi Zhenmei, and St. Thérèse of Lisieux, presenting them each as a princess in heaven with a shining crown. Their stories of faith, hope, and love will inspire every girl to become a saint!

I don’t know about you, but my social media is flooded with images of this stunningly lovely book, and many friends tell me it’s at the top of their lists for a daughter’s or granddaughter’s Easter gift. Anything from Word on Fire Votive is always a masterpiece, so this book is sure to be your little one’s new beloved favorite.

For the child who can’t get enough of superheroes: God’s Superheroes

These books tell the stories of “real-life superheroes” who started out as ordinary people, then used the talents God gave them and sacrificed to change the world for the better. Each book highlights three dozen amazing Catholic men and women.

Kids can learn how these amazing Catholic men and women want to stand by their side throughout their adventures and help with any obstacles in their path. Young readers will be inspired to become one of God’s superheroes, too!

For the young child who is just learning the Easter story: Riding on a Donkey

Riding on a Donkey shares with children the truth of Christ’s Passion, Death and Resurrection. Beautiful pictures on every page engage children in the story of Our Lord’s love for them.

For the kid who’s always getting into mischief: Peter and Jesus by a Charcoal Fire

This book reveals to kids the relationship between Jesus and Peter — from Jesus’ calling of Peter, to their close friendship throughout Jesus’ ministry, to Peter’s denial and later profession of faith in Jesus. As the Scripture story unfolds, readers will discover the great love that Our Lord has, not just for Peter but for each of us.

This kid’s-eye view of the Gospel message is especially important for kiddos who get into trouble a lot: What a gift to know that Jesus is always ready to forgive anything they’ll ever do!

For the curious art lover: Simon of Cyrene and the Legend of the Easter Egg

Has your kid ever asked why we dye eggs on Easter? This sweet story offers one possible (though historically implausible) explanation for this artsy tradition.

Legend has it that Simon of Cyrene, the man who helped Jesus carry his cross up to Calvary, was an egg merchant. Passing by on his way to market, Simon is stopped by Roman soldiers and ordered to help Jesus carry his cross to Calvary. Three days later, Simon rejoices when he sees that not only has Jesus risen from the dead, but his eggs have been transformed into a colorful new gift from Jesus — the first Easter eggs!

For the child who’s learning to be brave: St. Paul’s Nephew to the Rescue

Being a kid can be really scary, even in a loving and safe environment. They are small in a big world, and there are so many unfamiliar situations and people around them. It’s no wonder so many children get anxious from time to time.

If your child is working on being brave, check out this exciting illustrated story, based on true events from St. Paul’s life as recounted in the Acts of the Apostles. The young protagonist finds himself suddenly called to show heroism in the face of danger and witness to his Christian faith at a time when it’s hard and scary to do so.

For a classic Easter story: The Legend of the Easter Egg

This book gently introduces young readers to the true meaning of Easter. With positive messages of sibling love, prayer, hope, and Christ’s resurrection, this story is one that children will pick to read again and again.

For the child who loves tools and building: Joseph’s Workshop

Journey with Joseph in this book as he spends the day in his carpentry shop, creating a surprise for the Child Jesus with his many impressive tools! Children will get an inside look at St. Joseph’s skills and virtues as he carefully uses tools and does carpentry work, helping them learn how to imitate his patience, strength, and love.

For the child who loves a good whodunnit mystery story: Sisters of the Last Straw

Meet the Sisters of the Last Straw, a community of sisters working hard to overcome their bad habits. Join these lovable misfit nuns as they learn to love God and forgive one another in this complete set of eight books!

For any child to enjoy a story that reveals the Easter message: The Tale of Three Trees

My kids asked me to include this book, saying, “All the kids will like it!” It’s our family’s favorite Easter book. This sweet story helps children understand Jesus’ mission on earth and see how the Gospel brings an amazing upside-down victory to every believing heart.