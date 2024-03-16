6 Great reasons everyone wants to be Irish!

As we honor St. Patrick on his feast day, here are a few other reasons to celebrate all things Irish.

There’s no denying that St. Patrick’s Day unites people far and wide, and not just those from the Emerald Isle. As millions don something green to honor the patron saint of Ireland — and maybe raise a glass or two in his honor — it is a day to delight in all things Irish, and maybe even feel a yearning to belong to this land steeped in history, culture, faith, and joy!

For those who don’t have Irish origins, here are a few reasons why it’s great to be Irish, and why you might want to adopt some of its charms into your own home. And if you are Irish, here’s a little reminder to be so grateful for your Celtic roots.

Irish hospitality

The Irish are renowned for their warm hospitality, welcoming everyone with open arms and a hearty “céad míle fáilte” (a hundred thousand welcomes). Whether it’s a cozy pub gathering or a festive celebration after Sunday Mass, there’s always room for one more at the table. And as my own Irish father says, “the door is always open!”

Rich cultural heritage

Ireland boasts a rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in Catholic traditions. From ancient Celtic rituals to modern-day religious practices, being Irish means embracing a tapestry of faith, folklore, and festivities that span centuries.

Joyful spirit

You’ve possibly heard of the phrase “Irish craic.” It refers to the lively atmosphere of fun and good times that permeates Irish gatherings. Whether it’s singing along to traditional tunes, sharing laughter over a pint of Guinness, or enjoying a spirited game of hurling, there’s never a dull moment when you’re Irish.

Strong sense of community

The Irish have a strong sense of community, rallying together in times of joy and sorrow. From parish fundraisers to volunteering at local charities, being Irish means standing in solidarity with your neighbors and lending a helping hand whenever needed.

The luck of the Irish

Being Irish is synonymous with good luck! From finding four-leaf clovers to leprechaun tales, there’s a sense of charm and fortune that seems to follow the Irish wherever they go. It’s as if St. Patrick himself sprinkled a bit of luck over the Emerald Isle.

Spiritual connection to the land

Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes, dotted with ancient monasteries and sacred sites, evoke a profound sense of spirituality. Whether it’s walking the pilgrim paths of Croagh Patrick or pausing for reflection at the Cliffs of Moher, being Irish means feeling a deep connection to the land and its spiritual significance.

