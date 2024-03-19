Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 19 March
The Solemnity of Saint Joseph
10 Quotes from the saints to help us not to worry

published on 03/19/24

When we have a worry that weighs us down, the saints—who were also human and went through situations like ours—can offer us helpful advice.
The saints are a great source of wisdom to which, as Catholics, we can turn to discover how to live our ordinary life in an extraordinary way.

Saintly advice

1.  “Rejoice thus, and wherever you are, as long as you are here, the Lord is very near: do not be anxious about anything.” (St. Augustine)

2.  “To be always united to Jesus Christ we must do everything calmly, without worrying about the difficulties that may arise. God does not live in troubled hearts.” (St. Alphonsus Liguori)

3.  “The soul who walks towards God and does not shake off his worries or control his passions is like someone pushing a cart uphill.” (St. John of the Cross)

4.  “Even if you do many things, you will not progress towards perfection if you do not learn to deny your will and to submit yourself, abandoning the preoccupation with yourself and with your things.” (St. John of the Cross)

5.  “Do not let yourselves be disturbed, nor cease to pray, which is what the devil wants.” (St. Teresa of Avila)

6.  “Let not our thoughts and imagination disturb us… the remedy is to have patience and to suffer for the love of God.” (St. Teresa of Avila)

7.  “When I am divided within myself, it is because I am not united to God.” (St. Bernard)

8.  “Great is my weakness, but God is all-powerful; I place all my trust in Him alone.” (St. Francis Xavier)

9.  “Live in peace and do not be deceived by the devil.” (St. Pio of Pietrelcina)

10.  “Pray, wait, and don’t fret. Fretting does no good. God is merciful and will hear your prayer.” (St. Pio of Pietrelcina)

Worries are inescapable; to a greater or lesser extent they will plague us from time to time. However, by imitating the saints, we learn that it is possible to live in peace, provided that we live with the Lord.

