Alternative Holy Week vacations for Catholics

For many Catholics, Holy Week is not just a sacred time of prayer and spiritual renewal. It is also a short vacation – a few days in which one can take some time off work and reflect on what really matters, preferably a few miles away from home, in a peaceful place that invites introspection.

However, with the rising costs of travel and accommodations, planning a vacation that balances faith and finances can be challenging. If you’re searching for budget-friendly alternatives to your traditional Holy Week getaway, consider embarking on a journey that’s both meaningful and mindful of your wallet. Here are three options that offer spiritual depth without the hefty price tag.

Experience the simplicity of a monastery stay

Seeking a place of tranquility and contemplation? Embrace the simplicity of monastic life by planning a Holy Week stay at a monastery. Many monasteries across the United States offer hospitality programs, allowing guests to experience the rhythm of prayer, reflection, and the quiet solitude of these sacred spaces. Enjoy the peaceful surroundings, participate in communal prayer services, and savor the simplicity of shared meals – all for a fraction of the cost of a traditional hotel stay. Do a google-search to find one near your desired location. Or find a monastery first and plan the rest of your itinerary based on its locale.

A self-guided pilgrimage along American “camino” trails

The Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain draws pilgrims from around the world, but did you know that a growing network of Camino trails exists within the United States? These routes offer the same spirit of pilgrimage, self-reflection, and spiritual growth while exploring beautiful American landscapes.

Choose a Camino trail like the Camino de Santiago Selma in Alabama, the Camino de Cristo Rey in New Mexico, or the Antonian Way in Texas, and plan a budget-friendly journey. Cut down on travel costs by driving or cycling, packing picnics, and opting for modest accommodations along the way.

Find spiritual enrichment in your own backyard

Sometimes, the most profound Holy Week experiences can unfold right in your own community. Think of a staycation with a spiritual twist and create a meaningful retreat close to home. Participate in special Holy Week services offered by your local parish, delve into the rich history of your neighborhood churches, or connect with fellow parishioners through shared meals and volunteer opportunities. By focusing on local traditions and deepening your connection to your own faith community, you can enjoy a budget-conscious Holy Week filled with spiritual renewal.