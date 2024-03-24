Is contemplative prayer easy or intense?

Engaging in contemplative prayer has a variety of levels, though it is typically not something you would do on a whim or while you are doing something else.

There are some types of prayer that are relatively easy to master, such as praying memorized prayers like the Our Father or Hail Mary.

On the other hand, there are some methods of prayer that are particularly intense, requiring focus and effort.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that contemplative prayer is intense:

Contemplative prayer is also the pre-eminently intense time of prayer. In it the Father strengthens our inner being with power through his Spirit “that Christ may dwell in [our] hearts through faith” and we may be “grounded in love.” CCC, 2714

If we want to engage in contemplative prayer, we need to set aside a proper amount of time to devote to it.

Contemplative prayer is not something we can simply do, but is more of an intense experience of entering into the presence of God.

We can engage in contemplation in a variety of places, such as our home or at church, but it needs to be a specific time for dialogue with God.

Above all, it needs to be a time where our heart is open to God’s voice, ready and willing to listen to him.