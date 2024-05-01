On the 25th anniversary of Padre Pio's beatification, here are some key facts about the Italian friar that evidence his remarkable holiness.

This May 2 marks 25 years since Padre Pio of Pietrelcina (1887-1968) was beatified by Pope John Paul II. And in honor of this occasion, here are some interesting facts about the Franciscan friar that show what a remarkable saint he truly is:

Stigmatic saint

Padre Pio is renowned for bearing the stigmata, wounds similar to those of Christ on his hands, feet, and side. This phenomenon began in 1918 and continued until his death in 1968. The stigmata reflects a profound devotion to the Passion of Christ and remained with him until his dying moments.

Mystical counselor and wise confessor

The Capuchin friar possessed a remarkable ability to offer spiritual guidance and counsel to those who sought his help. Countless individuals, from all walks of life, sought out his wisdom and received comfort and direction in their lives. And Pio would devote up to 17 hours a day to offering the sacrament of the reconciliation.

Gift of bilocation

There are numerous accounts of Padre Pio, or the “flying monk,” being in two places at once, a phenomenon known as bilocation. For example, while he was in Italy during World War II, Allied pilots reported seeing him in the sky over Germany, protecting the small town of San Giovanni Rotondo from Allied bombers.

Prayerful life

Padre Pio was deeply devoted to prayer, spending several hours each day in intimate conversation with God. His commitment to prayer served as a powerful example of the importance of cultivating a personal relationship with the divine. He was known for declaring often: “I am just a poor friar who prays.”

Miraculous healings

Many people claim to have experienced physical and spiritual healings through Padre Pio’s intercession. For instance, there are numerous documented cases of individuals being cured of illnesses or experiencing unexpected recoveries after praying to Padre Pio for help.

Sense of humor

Despite his reputation for piety, Padre Pio had a playful side and was known to tease and joke with those around him. His sense of humor endeared him to many and demonstrated that holiness is not incompatible with joy and laughter.

Language barrier

Although Padre Pio only spoke Italian and Latin and a little French, he was able to communicate to some extent with visitors from around the world. There are accounts of him understanding and responding to people speaking languages he had never studied, a phenomenon attributed to the power of divine communication, or as Cardinal Tobin shared, “the gift of reading souls.”

Connection with nature

Animals were drawn to Padre Pio, and many stories exist of birds and other creatures gathering around him during his outdoor Masses. This connection with nature reflected his deep appreciation for God’s creation and added a touch of serenity to his spiritual gatherings.

Manifestations of miracles

Padre Pio’s life was marked by numerous miraculous events, ranging from the multiplication of food to the bilocation mentioned earlier. These miracles served as signs of God’s presence and power in his life, inspiring faith and devotion in those who witnessed them.

Icon of faith

Padre Pio’s distinctive appearance, marked by his beard and Capuchin habit, has made him an enduring symbol of faith and devotion for Catholics around the world. His image continues to inspire believers to deepen their relationship with God and live lives of holiness and service.