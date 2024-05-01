Religious, priests need ongoing, wholistic formation that brings "profound encounter with Jesus."

The Pope Video illustrating the Holy Father’s prayer intention for the month of May was made in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and with the support of Hallow. Pope Francis’ prayer intention this month is the formation of men and women religious, and seminarians.

In the video message, disseminated through the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, he insists that “every vocation is a ‘diamond in the rough’ that needs to be polished, worked, shaped on every side.”

Wholistic

In the Apostolic Constitution Veritatis Gaudium, on Ecclesiastical Universities and Faculties, the Pope emphasizes that the integral formation of priestly and religious vocations must include the human, spiritual, pastoral and communitarian dimensions. It must also take into account cultural and social diversity.

In the same vein, Pope Francis picks this requirement up in the video, and insists that formation should “lead them to be credible witnesses of the Gospel.”

In this sense, formation is not only about acquiring knowledge, but is an experience of a profound encounter with Jesus.

La Machi

Formation to community life

Life in community is a central aspect of men and women religious, or priests. According to the Pope, this is one of the key points in the formation and preparation of anyone who responds to this vocation. Regarding this, he reflects that, although this experience can be “enriching,” at times, “it can be difficult.” He then comments that, “living together is not the same as living in community.”

Pope Francis shares that living and relating with others is not easy at times, but that community life is always a school of holiness where one grows in the different human virtues and learns to go beyond oneself.

Most important years

It is precisely community life that plays a central role in the images of The Pope Video this month, which accompany Pope Francis’ words: from a basketball game to meals together, to prayer and study, and, of course, the Eucharist and service to the poorest.

Every young seminarian, man or woman religious, strengthens their vocation in the sharing of experiences and in continual interaction with others. Their years in formation are very important in the preparation of the entire consecrated person.

The scenes of life filmed in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles portray its beauty, underlining several aspects of the Pope’s message: above all, the concept that formation is an ongoing journey, and that, as the Holy Father repeats, “A good priest, sister or nun, must above all else be a man, a woman who is formed, shaped by the Lord’s grace.”

The joy of the Gospel

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles was instrumental in the production of this video, putting several professionals at the service of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, so as to prepare Pope Francis’s intention for May.

“We are grateful to support Pope Francis in inviting people all over the world to pray for seminarians and women religious as they seek to discern God’s beautiful plan for their lives,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles.

“Our digital team set out to personify the joy radiating from young men and women who dedicate their lives in service of God and His people,” said Sarah Yaklic, Chief Digital Officer for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. “We hope the joy of the Gospel seen in this month’s Pope Video will strengthen those in formation and encourage other young people to consider a religious vocation.”

A renewed commitment

The Pope Video for this month also received the support of Hallow, a prayer app. Its co-founder, Alessandro DiSanto, comments,