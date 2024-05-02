VOCES8 Foundation launches new women’s choir: Lyyra

Similar to VOCES8, Lyyra will focus on classical, jazz, pop, and folk music from diverse backgrounds, from the Middle Ages to contemporary.

The VOCES8 Foundation, run by the esteemed a cappella vocal group VOCES8, has launched a brand new choir that’s focusing on female voices. Lyyra, named for the constellation that represents Orpheus’ famed lyre, is a new sextet of singers who showcase the upper voices and their potential.

VOCES8 made an announcement on April 30, with the release of Lyyra’s “Sicut Lilium,” by Leonora d’Este. The song’s lyrics were drawn from the Song of Songs, or the Song of Solomon, the translation of the Latin lyrics reading: “As the lily among thorns, so is my love among the maidens.”

Lyyra gives an impressive first look at their polished performance, creating just as strong a sound with six singers as VOCES8 achieves with eight. The song, written in the polyphonic style, intricately weaves each vocal line together to create a sound greater than the sum of its individual parts. The cascade of lilting melodic lines is not easy to perform, but Lyyra makes it look simple.

While VOCES8 is based in London, Lyyra is headquartered in the US, and stands as the only professional six-voice women’s a cappella group in the nation. The group debuted in a concert at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Houston on February 16, 2024. Now, they are currently on a US tour, with their schedule of appearances listed on their official website.

The group wrote on the website:

“Formed of six exceptional women, Lyyra seeks to redefine what is possible for upper voices in this genre, and to extend The VOCES8 Foundation’s global mission to deliver world-beating concert experiences alongside integrated learning and participation work. Lyyra delivers inspirational, uplifting, dynamic performances and has the desire to make change in the world.”

While some of Lyyra’s releases were made on VOCES8’s YouTube channel, Lyyra also has its own channel. Follow Lyyra here to keep up with all their releases.