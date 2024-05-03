9 Ways to cultivate gratitude during the spring season

With nature in full bloom, it's a great reminder to help our inner selves blossom with the spirit of gratitude.

As springtime is a time for renewal, it can prompt us to think about how we can cultivate a thankful heart for the many blessings in our lives.

While it’s great to acknowledge our gratitude, it’s important that this sentiment becomes an everyday part of who we are. Therefore, we’ve come up with a number of ways that are both enjoyable and spiritually enriching to embrace this spring and beyond providing you with a renewed joy and gratitude for life.

1

Count your blessings with a twist



Take inspiration from the outdoors and create a “gratitude garden” for the home. Family members can write down things they’re grateful for on colorful paper flowers or leaves, then assemble them into a beautiful display as a reminder of God’s abundant blessings. This is also a cute activity that can be adapted for young ones, as they could just say what they are grateful for and scrunch up a little colorful paper that can be added to the display.

2

Spring cleaning gratitude challenge



Turn spring cleaning into a gratitude exercise by encouraging people to express gratitude for each item they declutter. Thanking each item for its service before letting it go can shift the focus from the chore itself to the blessings it brings. And if it’s recyclable you can also think of the pleasure it will give someone else.

3

Nature walks and thankful talks



Springtime is the perfect opportunity to make the most of God’s creation. Suggest taking leisurely walks in nature, encouraging your family to notice the beauty around them and offer prayers of thanks for each marvel they encounter — a blooming flower, a chirping bird, or a gentle breeze. Let these sights and sounds prompt you to praise not only creation, but the Creator who provided us with so much goodness.

4

Gratitude journaling with a twist



Instead of traditional journaling, try creating a “gratitude scrapbook” filled with photos, doodles, and snippets of thankful thoughts. This tactile approach can make the act of expressing gratitude feel more engaging and creative.

5

Planting seeds of gratitude



Plant literal seeds of gratitude by giving your loved ones small packets of flower or herb seeds along with prompts to reflect on what they’re grateful for as they plant and nurture them. Watching the seeds grow can serve as a tangible reminder of God’s provision and care.

6

Random acts of kindness



Encourage each other to perform random acts of kindness throughout the spring season and reflect on the joy of giving and receiving thanks. Whether it’s sending a handwritten note of appreciation or surprising someone with a bouquet of flowers, spreading gratitude can be infectious.

7

Gratitude picnic



With milder weather you could try hosting a gratitude picnic with friends or family, where each person brings a dish to share along with a story of gratitude. Breaking bread together while sharing blessings can foster a sense of community and connection. Of course, make sure to begin your celebration with a prayer of thanksgiving, expressing your gratitude to God for the many blessings in your life.

8

Pet appreciation day



Dedicate a day to showing appreciation for furry friends and other beloved pets. Encourage all the family members to pamper their pets, take them for extra walks, or simply spend quality time together, reflecting on the joy and companionship they bring.

9

Gratitude rock painting



It’s always great to have visual prompts to remind us of our blessings. You could therefore gather smooth rocks and have family members paint them with words or images representing things they’re grateful for. You can then place these gratitude rocks in your garden or around their homes as visual reminders of God’s grace.