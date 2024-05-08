5 Catholic ways to honor moms on Mother’s Day

Give your mother a faith-filled treat this Sunday as you share your love and gratitude for everything she's done.

On Sunday we get to celebrate and honor the incredible women in our lives through love and appreciation. For Catholics, it’s not just about the flowers and breakfast in bed (though those are lovely too!), but also about infusing the day with a touch of faith and gratitude.

Here are five particularly Catholic ways to honor moms this Mother’s Day that would be perfect for the whole family and will certainly bring a smile their faces.

1

Attend Mass together



Start the day on a heavenly note by accompanying your mother to Mass. It’s a beautiful way to share in the celebration of faith and spend quality time together in the presence of God. It’s also a particularly nice thing to do with elderly moms who might not normally get to go to Mass with family members.

2

Cook a Feast Fit for a Saint



As mother’s have to have the patience of a saint, you could whip up your mom’s favorite meal, but add a dash of Catholic flair by incorporating dishes inspired by saints or traditional Catholic cuisine. This could work particularly well if your mother has a favorite saint who is associated with food — think St. Lucia buns for breakfast as an example.

3

Gifts with a Divine Touch



While flowers and chocolates are classic, consider adding a spiritual twist to your mom’s gifts. How about a beautiful rosary, a book of inspiring prayers, or a handmade card adorned with verses from the Bible?

4

Family Time, Catholic Style



Plan a fun-filled day of family activities that align with your mom’s faith. Whether it’s a scenic nature walk reflecting on God’s creation, or a night flipping through family photo albums, the possibilities are as endless as your love for her!

5

Pray Together



End the day on a soulful note by coming together as a family to pray for your mother’s intentions. It’s a powerful reminder of the strength found in faith and the bond that holds families together through prayer.

❤️

Remember, honoring Mom isn’t just reserved for one day a year – it’s a lifelong journey of love, gratitude, and faith. Therefore, make this Mother’s Day an extra special celebration of the incredible women who fill our lives with joy, wisdom, and endless love.