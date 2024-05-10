3 Valuable lessons I’ve learned from my mom

In the spirit of appreciating moms, here are three lessons I’ve learned from my mom that I try to bring into my own motherhood.

Before I became a mom, I had all kinds of opinions about what I would be like in that role. And now that I am a mom, a lot of that has gone out the window and I’ve taken a giant slice of humble pie, because I’ve gone ahead and done pretty much everything I was sure I would never do!

The good thing about this humbling experience (besides shrinking my ego, ha!) is that it gave me a much bigger appreciation for my own mother. I didn’t truly understand the sacrifices she made until I had my own babies. Now I realize just how hard she was trying her best in all kinds of challenging circumstances!

In the spirit of appreciating moms and how they lay down their lives for their families, here are three lessons I’ve learned from my own mom that I try to bring into my own motherhood.

1

Giving a warm welcome



My mom has a huge heart for hospitality, and my friends were always welcome. I remember once in college I called her that I was bringing six friends over in an hour … and we arrived to find she had dinner ready for all of us! Now that I’m a mom myself, I appreciate what a big act of love it is to be so welcoming!

Her spirit of welcome continues to extend to my life today, in matters big and small. A few months ago, there was a small electric fire at my house, and when we were without power for several days in the Chicago winter, my parents didn’t hesitate to welcome my family into their home. They managed to convince me that they actually enjoyed having my four boisterous little kids invade their space, and I don’t take that warm welcome for granted.

2

Holding onto a forgiving spirit



Like most teens, I went through a cranky phase in my high school and college years. But somehow, no matter what I said or did, my mom managed to never take it personally. My teenage outbursts were like water off a duck’s back to her, or at least that’s how she made it seem!

She somehow never seemed to remember the grumpy things I’d said, and never held a grudge for a single minute. Her spirit of being very quick to forgive is not an easy thing to practice, and it’s certainly a goal for me as a mom.

3

Always looking for ways to help



Whenever I’m in a pinch, my mom is on the scene, ready to jump in and help out. I know I can count on her to do whatever she can.

As I raise my own kids now, my mom helps out in all kinds of ways, truly showing me that motherhood is the work of a lifetime that never ends. And as a mom, I know that’s the way it’s supposed to be, and my mom shows me the kind of love and support I want to give to my own children throughout their lives.