6 Perfect pairs of saints’ names for a twin boy and girl

If you're searching for the perfect monikers for newborn sister and brother twins, then here are just a few great examples to choose from.

If you have the excitement (and maybe a little dread) of welcoming twins, then you’ll be looking for names that pair well together. Maybe you want names that sound harmonious when you call them out, or perhaps you’re searching for names that are complementary in their meaning and spirit.

While there’s always the obvious choice of honoring Mary and Joseph,or opting for saints who were brothers and sisters, such as Benedict and Scholastica, there are a number of other worthy saints who might also be a source of inspiration.

Here we have six pairings to give you a little inspiration; however, if you have other saintly duos in mind, we’d love to hear about them in the comments section.

St. Nicholas and St. Gianna Molla

St. Nicholas, known for his generosity and kindness, can inspire your son to embrace compassion and selflessness — especially with his twin sister! Meanwhile, St. Gianna, a modern Italian saint known for her devotion to family and commitment to life, can guide your daughter to value love and sacrifice.

St. Maximilian Kolbe and St. Maria Goretti

St. Maximilian Kolbe, renowned for his courage and selflessness in the face of adversity, is the perfect example to show your son how to stand up for what is right and to be brave in difficult situations, whereas St. Maria Goretti, the young Italian martyr, was known for her purity and mercy. She would be the perfect choice in encouraging your daughter to embody grace and strength in the face of challenges. And what makes this pairing particularly delightful is the sound of Max and Maria as a little duo!

St. Dominic and St. Catherine of Siena

St. Dominic, known for his passion for preaching and teaching, was the founder of the Dominican Order and would surely inspire your son to pursue knowledge and wisdom. St. Catherine of Siena, a Doctor of the Church celebrated for her theological knowledge, diplomacy, spirituality and devotion to God, can guide your daughter to embrace her faith and live with fervor. This pairing of two great saints in the Catholic Church would surely bring about a couple of curious twins with a thirst for knowledge.

St. Martin de Porres and St. Rose of Lima

St. Martin, celebrated for his acts of charity and healing, embodies kindness and compassion. He can serve as a wonderful role model for your son, teaching him the importance of generosity and service to others. Meanwhile, St. Rose, with her devotion to Christ and her mystical experiences, can inspire your daughter to cultivate a deep spiritual life and find joy in her faith journey.

St. Francis of Assisi and St. Clare of Assisi

St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of nature and simplicity, can inspire your son to appreciate the beauty of creation and live harmoniously with others. St. Clare of Assisi, a follower of St. Francis and founder of the Poor Clares, can guide your daughter to live a life of prayer, simplicity, and service to others. Hopefully with this pairing there should be peace and harmony in your home, but maybe a few too many pets!

St. John Bosco and St. Teresa of Calcutta

St. John Bosco, known for his dedication to the education and care of youth, can encourage your son to be compassionate and supportive towards others, especially the marginalized. St. Teresa of Calcutta — or Mother Teresa — renowned for her love and care for the poorest of the poor, can guide your daughter to see the face of Christ in everyone and to live a life of love and service.