As adults we can understand a little more about the vocation of motherhood and why there's so much to be thankful for.

There’s no doubt that when we are young we take our mothers for granted. These fabulous females are always on hand to take us to activities, deal with medical emergencies, have food on the table, and even love us when we’re being far from lovable ourselves.

As youngsters we know we have to be grateful for these reassuring figures, but as we age our gratitude for our moms is amplified as we see them for the beautiful, loving constants in our lives.

Here are just nine (there are obviously a lot more!) virtues we discover in our mothers as we become older:

1

Unconditional love



Over the years we push our mothers to the limits. We might do things they disapprove of and yet they still support us and exemplify a love that knows no bounds, mirroring the boundless love of God for His children. The older we get, we realize that this unconditional love will never weaken, and in fact it only seems to deepen over time. Our mothers may get to see us become parents ourselves and they may marvel at how we juggle careers, children, and new-fangled technology and safety equipment they never had to deal with when raising kids.

2

Wisdom and guidance



As we navigate the complexities of adulthood, we cherish the wisdom and guidance our mothers impart, drawing from their years of experience and insights. And this doesn’t stop the moment we become adults. In fact, they get to continue to share their ever-increasing wisdom with us throughout our adulthood, and there’s always something to learn from them.

3

Strength and resilience



In times of adversity, we are inspired by the strength and resilience our mothers exhibited or continue to exhibit, reminding us of the strength we find in faith and perseverance. When we want to just give up, we have our moms championing us from the sides, encouraging us to dig our heels in and to keep on going.

4

Selflessness and sacrifice



From the countless sacrifices made to ensure our well-being to the selfless acts of kindness shown, our mothers embody the essence of Christ’s teachings on love and service. And this continues throughout our whole lives with them. Recently my 78-year-old mother came to celebrate my 50th birthday with me, which required a very stressful flight and a lot of walking with an injured knee. She could easily have backed out, but she was determined to come even if it meant damaging her knee some more.

5

Forgiveness and grace



It would be impossible to count the number of times in our lives that necessitated our mother’s forgiveness. And they seem to forgive so easily. Yet, no matter what we put them through, they always show us the power of forgiveness and grace, reflecting the divine mercy and compassion we find in God.

6

Faith and prayer



As children our mothers would make sure we were up and looking our best to get to church on Sunday. This was by no means an easy task with youngsters, and an even harder one with teenagers who just wanted to pull the covers over their heads and go back to sleep. Yet our mothers persevered. And even in adulthood they’ll encourage us to attend church and say our prayers, and they’ll often be asking for blessings to keep us all safe. With unwavering faith and steadfast prayer, our mothers serve as beacons of hope and spiritual guidance, nurturing our souls and leading us closer to God.

7

Nurturing and comfort



From the moment they first realize they’re pregnant until their last breath, our mothers provide a comforting presence and nurturing care, especially in times of need. Their very nature reminds us of the comforting embrace of God’s love in our lives.

8

Joy and laughter



Amidst life’s challenges, our mothers bring joy and laughter into our lives, showcasing the importance of finding joy in the journey and cherishing moments of happiness. And one of the best things about ageing is that all the moments of complicity that have been shared over the years provide even more reason to enjoy life’s delights.

9

Legacy of love



For those whose mothers have already passed it’s important to remember that through their actions and example, they have left behind a legacy of love that continues to shape and inspire us, echoing the eternal love and legacy of Christ’s teachings.

Therefore, as we grow older, our appreciation for our mothers can only deepen, and we are filled with eternal gratitude for the countless blessings they have bestowed upon us, recognizing their irreplaceable role in our lives.