Pope to US college: Kids need help not getting overwhelmed

Kids today need to learn to see crises as an opportunity for growth, so they are not overwhelmed by challenges, says Pope Francis.

Addressing representatives of a college outside Boston, Pope Francis said that today’s students, like the young soldiers coming home from World War II, have to be taught “to face challenges together, not letting themselves be overwhelmed, but rather responding in such a way that every crisis, even when it proves painful, can be transformed into an opportunity for growth.”

The Pope said this May 10 in a speech to the president and sponsors of Merrimack College.

He noted the foundation of the college in 1947, when the Augustinian Fathers sought out to support the soldiers returning from the Second World War. “Clearly, for those young men who had experienced the trauma and the brutality of war, more was needed than academic instruction alone,” the Pope said.

The mission of the college draws from the Augustinian principle of “cultivating knowledge in order to attain wisdom,” with a motto from Augustine: “per scientiam ad sapientiam.”

The Pope urged them in two regards: educating young people to face challenges in order to grow in solidarity.

Considering the situation of the first students in the late 1940s, the Pope reflected that “it was necessary to restore in them a sense of meaning, hope, and confidence for the future, to enrich their minds, but also to warm their hearts and restore hope for a brighter future.”

Young people today, “like those first students,” face “multiple crises of different kinds.”

Now, as in the past, it is important that they be taught to face challenges together, not letting themselves be overwhelmed, but rather responding in such a way that every crisis, even when it proves painful, can be transformed into an opportunity for growth.

Solidarity

Pope Francis continued on the challenge to educate for a growth in solidarity: